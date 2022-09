The firearms amnesty granted by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, which netted 538 guns and 260 is ending today.

President Mnangagwa recently granted the amnesty in order to fight the rising cases of armed robberies in the country.

Under the amnesty, those with unlicensed firearms were urged to surrender them to the police without questions asked.

Going forward, it would be a serious offence to be found in possession of unlicensed guns.

Zwnews