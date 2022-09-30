City of Harare in partnership with the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) held a TauraHarare Mobile Application Training in Harare yesterday.

The development of the TauraHarare Mobile Application aims at enhancing civic participation in local governance and improved social service delivery.

Over the years, Harare residents have been at loggerheads with the local authority over service delivery.

In most cases, blames have been traded between the local and central government.

Apparently, CHRA also hosted a Residents Manifesto and Social Service Delivery Agenda Radio discussion, to popularise (Residents Associations)’s advocacy terms and actions for Electoral and Local Governance Reforms.

The discussion was also attended by former City of Harare mayor Benard Manyenyeni.

Zwnews