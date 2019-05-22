VIDEO: Ramaphosa congratulates Malema..Jealous down you did well”

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Julius Malema for the EFF’s performance in recent elections saying:
“Congratulations, I told Deputy you did well, jealous down” .
The two met met in parliament on Tuesday, 21 May 2019.
The EFF party posted a message about the meeting on their online account:
EFF CIC
@Julius_S_Malema arrives in parliament for registration ahead of the swearing-in tomorrow. Upon his arrival he bumped into ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa who congratulated EFF’s performance in the elections, saying “jealous down”.
