VIDEO: Ramaphosa congratulates Malema..Jealous down you did well”

By Mabhena Charles
- 3 hours ago

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Julius Malema for the EFF’s performance in recent elections saying:

“Congratulations, I told Deputy  you did well, jealous down” .

The two met met in parliament on Tuesday, 21 May 2019.

The EFF party posted a message about the meeting on their online account:

EFF CIC @Julius_S_Malema arrives in parliament for registration ahead of the swearing-in tomorrow. Upon his arrival he bumped into ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa who congratulated EFF’s performance in the elections, saying “jealous down”.

Facebook Comments