CHIWENGA very ill, airlifted to India for emergency treatment

Zimbabwe Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga has been airlifted to India for emergency treatment after his health deteriorated, government sources say.

The visit is Chiwenga’s second this year after he left for India in February for what the government described as a “minor abdominal ailment”.

Chiwenga has not been seen in public for some time and was conspicuous by his absence at the official launch of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) launch on Friday last week.

He has for weeks been out of the public eye spending more time indoors. Chiwenga has not been seen at church for the past three weeks.

Government sources report that VP Chiwenga has for nearly 3 weeks to date been summoning ambulances full of medics to his rescue at his home residence.

Another source said:

“He has been quiet and more indoors lately.”

When Mnangagwa flew to Botswana, he left the country in the hands of Chiwenga’s side-swipe, Kembo Mohadi, another infirm.

More to follow…

agencies

zimeye