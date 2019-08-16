President Mugabe’s resignation letter disappears

HARARE: Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s original resignation letter has disappeared from parliament where it was placed for safekeeping a weekly paper Zimbabwe Independent has reported.

Sources say the disappearance was discovered when the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) requested the original copy of the letter and it not be located.

The matter is said to have caused one assistant clerk of parliament Johannes Gandiwa who was entrusted with the custody of the letter to be dismissed from work for gross misconduct.

Mugabe resigned on 21 November 2017 shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.

Mugabe lost power when General Chiwenga’s troops marched into the capital on November 15.

The military coup left a number of Zimbabweans including CIO boss Peter Munetsi dead and scores unaccounted for while a number of G40 faction mambers fled into exile.

