President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to fight for the return of Mbuya Nehanda’s skull, which was shipped to the United Kingdom as a war trophy at a time when Europe was obsessed with a false, racist science called EUGENICS.

Speaking during the unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda’s statue, Mnangagwa said his admnistation is determined to ensure that the narratives of Zimbabwe’s struggle and history are presented in correct perspective.

He made a declaration that Zimbabwe stands proud by her history.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson, George Charamba says the site of Nehanda Nyakasikana’s Statue was well chosen to overwrite colonial symbols that sought to expunge African history.

He adds that next to the Statue is a colonial church which was built on the very site Nehanda used to palm-cup water to slack her thirst.

In his eulogy, Mnangagwa pitched his address on the African continent, warning detractors against belittling or patronising a continent which is proud in history, the present and in its infinite futures.

-Zwnews