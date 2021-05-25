President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received Cyclone Idai donations from South Africa at State House on behalf of the nation, ahead of his scheduled unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda’s statue in the city center later this morning.

The donation comprises 34 000 tonnes of mealie meal.

This is the first consignment of aid pledged in March 2019 by SA in response to an appeal from GoZ for humanitarian assistance.

SA through the African Renaissance & International Cooperation Fund (ARF), pledged R50 Million in humanitarian support to those affected by Cyclone Idai.

Meanwhile, the donation has arrived two years after the pledge was made.

-Zwnews