President ⁦Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and officially opening the 5th Session of the 9th Parliament at the New Parliament Complex.

Physical attendance is quite restricted and the public is advised to watch on ZTV.

The Clerk of Parliament Kenneth Chokuda has confirmed the development:

“Today, The President, His Excellency, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa will present the State of the Nation Address and Officially Open the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare.

DATE: 23rd November 2022

TIME: 12:00pm,” he said.

New Zimbabwe Parliament Building is a government-owned building in Zimbabwe, built to replace the old Parliament House in Harare. The building with six floors is intended to house both the upper and lower houses of the Zimbabwean Parliament.

The Chinese government constructed Zimbabwe’s new parliament building outside the capital, Harare, at a cost of about $200 million.

It replaces a colonial-era building.

Zwnews