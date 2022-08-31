President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to commission the modernised and upgraded Beitbridge Border Post.

The new Beitbridge Border Post bus terminal, which is part of a $300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project and basic municipal infrastructure, has already been tested.

The Zimborders Consortium, in collaboration with the government, committed US$300 million to the whole modernization and improvement’s initiative in Beitbridge, which is scheduled to be fully completed in April of next year.

The program was carried out on the basis of a 17-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession between the Zimborders Consortium and the government.

