Kenya’s Supreme Court has ordered the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give Raila Odinga’s legal team access to the servers used during the Presidential election.

Odinga is challenging President elect William Ruto’s controversial win and during pre trial Conference, the Supreme Court said Odinga’s legal team should have access to the servers.

Apparently, the Supreme Court is expected to sit tomorrow and hear the matter.

The court ordered an immediate recount of votes from 15 polling stations.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also directed the chief of police to ensure the safety of Odinga’s team during the process.

The court has consolidated all the petitions.