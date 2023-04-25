Image credit: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has sworn in three members of the tribunal that will look into the fitness of Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Martin Makonese, to hold office.

The tribunal is headed by retired Judge, Justice Simbi Veke Mubako.

The 2 other members of the tribunal are lawyers: Gift Manyatera and Phillipa Magnify Phillips.

Justice Makonese has been suspended pending the finalisation of the investigation, which is the standard procedure once a tribunal is set up

The complaint against Justice Makonese followed an order he issued in a coal mine dispute in which he allegedly had a financial interest.

Allegations arose when he allegedly made the order without an application made before him, and without the knowledge of lawyers of the two other parties in the dispute.

Zwnews