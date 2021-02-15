The newly appointed Ministers are being sworn in today by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has advised that the recently appointed ministers will be sworn in today at 15.00hrs, and the session has just begun.

These include Tapiwa Felix Mhona Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Nokuthula Matsikenyere Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Manicaland; Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi Deputy Minister of Home Affairs & Cultural Heritage and Kindness Paradza Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mnangagwa recently filled the cabinet slots that fell vacant because of ministers’ death due to coronavirus last month.

The announcements were made by Misheck Sibanda, chief secretary to the president and cabinet.

-Zwnews