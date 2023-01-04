President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is on holiday, has summoned all Members of Parliament to an Extra-Ordinary Sitting on 6 January 2023.

This is for them to go through the Preliminary Delimitation Report by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The report looks at the marking of electoral boundaries.

ZEC Chairperson Justice Pricilla Chigumba recently submitted the Delimitation Preliminary Report to President Mnangagwa.

Factors Influencing Delimitation

In the conduct of this exercise, provisions of Section 161 of the Constitution guide the Commission.

Section 161(5) of the Constitution states that the Commission must ensure that no ward is divided between two or more local authority areas. The Commission must also ensure that no ward is divided between two or more constituencies.

Section 161(6) of the Constitution further states that in dividing Zimbabwe into wards and constituencies, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission must in respect of any area, give due consideration to:

Its physical features: The means of communication within the area

The geographical distribution of registered voters

Any community of interest as between registered voters. Existing electoral boundaries its population

The Delimitation fieldwork is a culmination of a series of preparatory exercises conducted since the beginning of the year.

