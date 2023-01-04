The Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President George Charamba said Holy Ten has been forgiven after he apologised for criticising Zanu PF government.

Charamba’s statement comes after Holy Ten, real name Mukudzei Chitsama, said he regrets working with Winky D in Ibotso.

Charamba said Holy Ten has been wholly forgiven but warned him never to criticize the government, saying “the feeding trough is important”.

Said Charamba:

You are wholly forgiven Holy Ten. Next time usatize chikoro mfana Gumi. Chihiro chakakosha. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

Renowned Zimbabwean hip-hop musician, Holy Ten says he is regretting collaborating with Winky D on Ibotso, a song which is on Winky’s latest album titled Eureka.

The song is being viewed as having political connotations.

Holy Ten cites the sensationalisation of the song by commentators, mainly journalists giving it political undertones.

Writing online, Holy Ten said:

“Activists, journalists, lawyers – Split opinions will not do any good for a brand that’s trying to serve & save everyone so help me by not acting like I’ve picked a side.