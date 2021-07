President Emmerson Mnangagwa has today given marching orders to two Ambassadors Albert Chimbindi and Victor Matemadanda who are set to leave the country for their new stations.

Ambassador Chimbindi goes to the United Nations, while Ambassador Matemadanda will be stationed in Mozambique.

President Mnangagwa wished the two diplomats well in their new posts saying he hopes they will represent the country with distinction.

-Zwnews