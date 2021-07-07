Police minister Bheki Cele is rumoured to be on his way to see former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla.

Cele was on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to convince former president Jacob Zuma to hand himself over to police.

Cele, who has until Wednesday midnight to comply with a Con Court order directing him to get Zuma arrested so he could start serving his 15-month sentence, could be charged with contempt of court if Zuma was not arrested by midnight.

According to sources within the ANC national executive committee (NEC), senior party leaders have requested Cele to first engage with Zuma before police move into Nkandla and arrest him. -News24