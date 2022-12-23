President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is the First Secretary of ZANU PF has made Politburo appointments.
These appointments follows the recent ruling party elective congress.
Under article 8 of the ZANU PF constitution, soon after the election of the president and first secretary and members of the central committee, the president shall appoint from the newly-elected central committee two vice-presidents and second secretaries.
The national chairperson, heads of departments of the politburo, committee members of the politburo and deputies to heads of departments.
Meanwhile, the ZANU PF Politburo is the standing Committee of the Central Committee and implements all the decisions, directives, rules and regulations of the Central committee.
It meets at least once a month and is answerable to the Central Committee on all matters.
The Patriotic Front (PF) was formed as a political and military alliance between ZAPU and ZANU during the war against white minority rule in Rhodesia(now Zimbabwe).
Below is the full list:
Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu
Deputy for Administration General Nyambuya
Secretary for Finance Chinamasa
Deputy Secretary for Finance Mthuli Ncube
Secretary for Commisariat Mike Bimha
Deputy Secretary for Commisariat Webster Shamu
Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Simbarashe Mbengegwi
Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Abedingo Ncube
Secretary for Security Matuke
Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau
Secretary for Transport July Moyo
Deputy Secretary for Transport James Makamba
Secretary Legal Affairs Jacob F. Mudenda
Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi
Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa
Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Chido Sanyatwa
Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Douglas Mombeshora
Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Irene Zindi
Secretary for Lands Musanhi
Deputy Secretary for Lands Mike Madiro
Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa
Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco
Secretary for Ideology Charles Tavengwa
Deputy Secretary for Ideology
Rebbeca Fanuel
Secretary for Science and Technology Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Nicholas
Secretary Economic Development Stembiso Nyoni
Deputy Secretary Economic Development Otilia Maluleke
Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Richard Ndhlovhu
Deputy Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Jeniffer Mhlanga
Secretary for Mines Paul Mangwana
Deputy Secretary for Mines Eliphas Tshuma
Secretary for Local Government Super Mandiwanzira
Deputy Secretary for Local Government Monica Mavhunga
Secretary for Economic Affairs A. Rugeje
Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Andy Mhlanga
Secretary for Disabilities Cde
Malinga
Deputy Secretary for Disabilities Elina Shirichena
Secretary for Women Affairs Mable Chinomona
Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Judith Ncube
Secretary for Youth Affairs Tino Machakaire
Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs John Paradza
Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Douglas Mahiya
Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Headman Moyo
Secretary for Bussiness Development Eliphas Mashava
Deputy Secretary for Bussiness Development Esther Nyati
Appointed Joram Gumbo as Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring.
Zwnews