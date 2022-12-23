President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is the First Secretary of ZANU PF has made Politburo appointments.

These appointments follows the recent ruling party elective congress.

Under article 8 of the ZANU PF constitution, soon after the election of the president and first secretary and members of the central committee, the president shall appoint from the newly-elected central committee two vice-presidents and second secretaries.

The national chairperson, heads of departments of the politburo, committee members of the politburo and deputies to heads of departments.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF Politburo is the standing Committee of the Central Committee and implements all the decisions, directives, rules and regulations of the Central committee.

It meets at least once a month and is answerable to the Central Committee on all matters.

The Patriotic Front (PF) was formed as a political and military alliance between ZAPU and ZANU during the war against white minority rule in Rhodesia(now Zimbabwe).

Below is the full list:

Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu

Deputy for Administration General Nyambuya

Secretary for Finance Chinamasa

Deputy Secretary for Finance Mthuli Ncube

Secretary for Commisariat Mike Bimha

Deputy Secretary for Commisariat Webster Shamu

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Simbarashe Mbengegwi

Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Abedingo Ncube

Secretary for Security Matuke

Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau

Secretary for Transport July Moyo

Deputy Secretary for Transport James Makamba

Secretary Legal Affairs Jacob F. Mudenda

Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi

Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa

Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Chido Sanyatwa

Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Douglas Mombeshora

Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Irene Zindi

Secretary for Lands Musanhi

Deputy Secretary for Lands Mike Madiro

Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco

Secretary for Ideology Charles Tavengwa

Deputy Secretary for Ideology

Rebbeca Fanuel

Secretary for Science and Technology Ziyambi Ziyambi

Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Nicholas

Secretary Economic Development Stembiso Nyoni

Deputy Secretary Economic Development Otilia Maluleke

Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Richard Ndhlovhu

Deputy Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Jeniffer Mhlanga

Secretary for Mines Paul Mangwana

Deputy Secretary for Mines Eliphas Tshuma

Secretary for Local Government Super Mandiwanzira

Deputy Secretary for Local Government Monica Mavhunga

Secretary for Economic Affairs A. Rugeje

Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Andy Mhlanga

Secretary for Disabilities Cde

Malinga

Deputy Secretary for Disabilities Elina Shirichena

Secretary for Women Affairs Mable Chinomona

Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Judith Ncube

Secretary for Youth Affairs Tino Machakaire

Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs John Paradza

Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Douglas Mahiya

Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Headman Moyo

Secretary for Bussiness Development Eliphas Mashava

Deputy Secretary for Bussiness Development Esther Nyati

Appointed Joram Gumbo as Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring.

