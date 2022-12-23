The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Tsholotsho have arrested Nkanyiso Primary School headmistress Bellah Moyo (58) for theft.

The theft occurred between August and 29 November 2022 at the School, where 40 reams of bond paper, 23 X 50kg cement and 20 X 50 kg porridge were stolen.

On 17 December 2022, police arrested Kelvin Ncube after receiving information that he was linked to the case.

Kevin implicated the headmistress of the school, Bellah Moyo, leading to her arrest on 20 December 2022.

