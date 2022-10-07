President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today presiding over the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT).

The President who is the Chancellor of all State Universities in Zimbabwe is expected to cap hundreds of graduands.

HIT was granted degree awarding status in 2005 with the promulgation of the Harare Institute of Technology Act {Chapter 25:26}.

It is the hub of technology development and delivery of quality technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level.

HIT is Zimbabwe’s most energetic and responsive institute offering unparalleled educational opportunities for those seeking highest quality undergraduate, postgraduate and continuous professional development.

It is at the forefront of growing Zimbabwe’s industrial base and natural resources beneficiation.

