President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today officiate at the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) graduation ceremony.

Mnangagwa who is the Chancellor of all state universities will then unveil the plaque for the Simon Mazorodze Medical School.

Graduands are drawn from, Gary Magadzire School of Agriculture, Engineering and Natural Sciences, Julius Nyerere School of Social Sciences, Munhumutapa School of Commerce, Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Heritage and Education and Herbert Chitepo Law School.

Zwnews