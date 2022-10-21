With just 4 days to go for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) anti sanctions day, the Chinese government has joined the bloc calling for the removal of these measures against Zimbabwe.

Chinese mission to UN called for immediate & complete cease of Unilateral Coercive Measures against 25 developing countries including Zimbabwe at the United Nations General Assembly.

SADC countries declared October 25 as solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on that day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.

Zimbabweans will on October 25 hold marches throughout the country against illegal sanctions imposed by the West, with Harare hosting the biggest protest that will culminate at the National Sports Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to give an address.

Zwnews