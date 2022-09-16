Mnangagwa signing condolences book at British Embassy

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will this afternoon give a keynote address at the Local Govt Association Indaba currently underway at Rainbow Towers.

The Indaba is running under the theme, “Strengthening Local Governance through Devolution for Attaining Vision 2030”.

The indaba brings together 1958 Councillors from rural and urban councils where they would interact with each other and Government Ministries, in an effort to upgrade services and ensure that requirements of their areas are met.

Earlier on, President

Mnangagwa visited the British Embassy to sign the condolence book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Embassy thanked him for the visit.

“Thank you Your Excellency President

@edmnangagwa for your visit to the Embassy this morning to sign the condolence book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Grateful for your kind words at this time of deep loss and reflection.”

Zwnews