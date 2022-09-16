The City of Harare has drastically reduced flee market trading fees, payable by traders per month.

Ward 16 councillor and Chairperson of SMEs & member Human Resources Committees, Denford Ngadziore says the slash has been arrived at after consultations.

“After stakeholders’ engagement as a City through SMEs Committee we have reduced Flee Market /Structure trading from USD70 to USD25 a month .

“This is only for designated areas. Selling of wares in pavements & intersections remain prohibited,” he says.

He calls on those operating from prohibited places to move to designated environs.

Meanwhile, the issue of illegal vending has been Harare’s problem for years.

At some point, there has been running battles between vendors and police as the former resist being moved.

Zwnews