President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is attending the late Dr Joel Biggie Matiza’s memorial service at his home in Borrowdale.

Matiza succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on 22 January 2021.

Dr Matiza was born on 17 August 1960, in Murewa, Mashonaland East Province. His nom de guerre (Chimurenga name) was Cde Destroyer Ndlovu.

At the time of his death, he was the Zanu PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairman and Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Dr Matiza was elected Member of Parliament for Murewa South Constituency in a by-election and was re-elected in 2005, and subsequently appointment Deputy Minster for Rural Housing and Social Amenities.

Zwnews