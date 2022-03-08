President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today leaving Harare for Nairobi, Kenya, to meet his counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two leaders are expected to discuss several internal, regional and international issues affecting their countries.

On issues affecting the international community, Mnangagwa and Kenyatta are expected to deliberate on ongoing military action in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian situation is having a toll on world economies.

Meanwhile, an advance team of foreign affairs officials from Harare is already in Nairobi.

