President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for Angola to attend the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joao Laurenco.

He will join several African Heads of State for the ceremony.

Angola’s ruling party won the legislative elections, giving a second term to the incumbent president Lourenco to continue.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa returned back home yesterday from Kenya where he attended the inauguration of William Ruto.

Zwnews