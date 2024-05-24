President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will launch the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme today, May 24, 2024.

The launch event, a significant milestone, will be held at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in the Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District of Mashonaland East Province.

Themed “Empower Youth: Secure the Future,” the event signifies a new direction in youth development under the Second Republic, reinforcing the country’s commitment to empowering young people and securing a brighter future for generations to come.

The President is also expected to preside over the Youth Empowerment Forum in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mashonaland East.

According to government, the national youths service is aimed at raising patriotic young people who love their country.

However, over the years, the ruling party ZANU PF has allegedly been using programme graduates in rein of terror by tormenting perceived opposition party members. This saw the graduates earning themselves the name ‘Green Bombers.’