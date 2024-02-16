President Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and State and Government of the African Union (AU) Summit from 17 to 18 February 2024.

PRESS RELEASE ON ZIMBABWE’S PARTICIPATION AT THE 37TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT SUMMIT OF THE AFRICAN UNION (AU), 17 TO 18 FEBRUARY 2024

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is scheduled to attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and State and Government of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 17 to 18 February 2024.

The AU believes that advancing education on the continent, particularly in the Science and Technology sector will help to expedite AU’s efforts towards the realisation of Agenda 2063.

The AU Heads of State and Government will also interrogate the progress made in addressing the worrying security situation and conflict in isolated pockets on the continent, including in West Africa which has been rocked by unconstitutional changes of Governments.

The Summit is also expected to deliberate on Africa’s contribution towards achieving world peace in view of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The AU Summit affords Zimbabwe with the opportunity to engage with other AU nations to address continental development, peace and security, as well as continental integration.

Zimbabwe will also exchange notes on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest and concern with other AU Member States.

Zimbabwe looks forward to positive and beneficial win-win outcomes for all the participating Member States.

