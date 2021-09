President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the City of Kings and Queens where he is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 61st edition.

The ZITF is running from 21 to 25 September 2021.

The rest of the period are business days with the public only allowed in on the opening day.

This year’s edition is running under the theme ‘Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.’

Zwnews