Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says he likes Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa who is a genius, young and energetic.

“Guys vamwe vari kubvunza kuti uriwani ini ndiri wa Mwari, but politically I support ED as an individual and the President of Zimbabwe.

“I am no longer a member of Zanu PF, As of Advocate Chamisa I like him and the young man is genius and energetic,” he says.

Meanwhile, speaking on the grabbing of “Chamisa’s” Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC), Zivhu says Chamisa is a big brand who can have any party name and still command huge following.

“Ndaseka zvangu hanzi kwava ne CCC Party zvingamisa Chamisa here izvozvo, chero akatanga Party inonzi January to December Party as long ari Chamisa Leader wacho inongotanga ne over 2 million members.

Zwnews