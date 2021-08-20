Image: Mail & Guardian

President Emmerson Mngangagwa is in City of Kings and Queens where he is expected to meet with the National Council of Chiefs at the Bulawayo State House, on Saturday.

This was announced by Permanent Secretary in the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry- Virginia Mabhiza at a press briefing.

The National Council of Chiefs met in the past two weeks and took part in intensive stakeholder consultations on Gukurahundi issues.

The President will receive recommendations on how to deal with issues related to the Gukurahundi massacres.

The Gukurahundi issue is a hot topic which has been a talk of town for a long time.

The government has over the years been accused of skirting the matter and developing cold feet in addressing the issue.

The Gukurahundi was a series of massacres of Ndebele civilians carried out by the Zimbabwe National Army (section trained in North Korea), the killings took place from early 1983 to late 1987.

Over the following two years, thousands of Ndebele were detained by government forces and either marched to re-education camps or summarily executed.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa who was security system boss is said to have taken key role in the killings.

Zwnews