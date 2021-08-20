Chipo Masimo with her lawyer

In Honde Valley, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have managed to stop the abuse of Chipo Masimo, a widow after obtaining a protection order stopping her eviction & assault by her brother in law Ernest Manhari as punishment for turning down his sexual demands.

Magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe granted the order after Masimo, a widow living in Hamudikuwanda a village in Honde Valley approached the court seeking a protection order stopping Manhari, from evicting her from her communal home.

In the application filed by Moses Chikomo of ZLHRL, Masimo said Manhari has been threatening her with eviction from the communal home for refusing to accept his sexual advances.

Masimo’s husband passed away in 2012 leaving her and 2 minor children at the communal home.

Now, Manhari claims that since he is the surviving male member of the family, he is the heir to the communal home & as such should take control of the homestead.

Masimo said her brother in law is in the habit of physically assaulting & even demanding sex from her.

According to Masimo, Manhari has locked her other rooms so that she does not have access to the home & has also forcibly taken her 2 minor children.

Manhari, Masimo said, is also in the habit of harvesting her bananas & avocado pears which are her only source of livelihood.

As stated by the ZLHR, this has now been stopped by Magistrate Sanyatwe, who recently granted a protection order in favour of Masimo ordering Manhari not to evict or threaten to evict her from her matrimonial home & not to verbally, insult, threaten or physically traumatise her in any manner.

Zwnews