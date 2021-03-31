President Emmerson Mnangagwa, this afternoon received his Botswana counterpart, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is in the country for a short visit, and bilateral talks between the two countries are currently underway.

The two republics recently upgraded relations to BI-NATIONAL COMMISSION which meet annually to review progress on decisions on cooperation. The latest BI-NATIONAL COMMISSION should have taken place.

Meanwhile, Botswana has offered a candidate for Executive Secretary of SADC, the first ever time Botswana has done so since the formation of the Sub-Regional Body and Zimbabwe supports the candidate.

The two countries are also working together in the fight against foot and mouth disease which often occurs across borders. Additionally, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia are jointly involved in the Kazungula Bridge Project.

The Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, Masisi and his predecessor, Mnangagwa are also discussing regional and continental issues of mutual interest.

The Mozambican crisis is also expected to be discussed.

