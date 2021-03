A New Covid-19 containment measure has been introduced at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

According to the new measure, if one is not flying, they are not allowed to disembark from their vehicles.

A public notice has been erected in that regard.

“Drop off and pick up point for passengers only.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, only travelling passengers are allowed to disembark from vehicles,” reads the notice.

As reported by The Newshawks lowest fine is ZW$200.