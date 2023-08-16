President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to address thousands of supporters gathered for the 2023 Manicaland Province Star Rally at Handina Secondary School in Makoni South Constituency.

A flash scan of the scenes from Handina Seventh Day Adventist School in Makoni South, Manicaland Province, ahead of the ZANU PF Presidential Star Rally revealed a packed field.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa and his party stands accused of bussing supporters to rallies, a move seen by many as a ploy to exaggerate the numbers.

Apparently, Mnangagwa is expected to briefly leave the campaign trail to attend a Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) summit in Angola that will be focusing on sustainable regional industralisation.

Although Zimbabwe is not on the agenda, the country has been the talk of the town with observers commenting on the prevailing political environment ahead of polls later this month.

The 43rd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government is themed “Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialisation of the SADC Region”.

The Summit will be preceded by the Troika Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on August 16, 2023.

President of Namibia Hage Geingob as the outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ, will also attend the Troika Summit.

The Organ Troika Summit will discuss the political and security situation in the region with a particular focus on the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mozambique (Sadc Mission in Mozambique) and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zwnews