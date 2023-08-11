Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is attending the Annual Service of Johane The Fifth Of Africa International Church in Mvuma, Midlands Province.

Johane the 5th of Africa International Church is an apostolic sect with its origins in Johane Masowe Echishanu.

The apostolic sect was founded in 1995 by Archibishop Dr Andby Makururu.

The apostolic sect has numerous branches in the SADC region ( Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, and Zambia) and other parts of the world.

Its philosophy is based on transforming indigenous churches to suit global standards and values.

Zwnews