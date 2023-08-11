The first round of the Chibuku Super Cup kicks off this weekend with eight matches to look forward to across the country.

This Saturday, will witness Black Rhinos locking horns with Manica Diamonds at Gibbo Stadium, with army side Cranborne Bullets having a date with FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

Ngezi Platinum stars will play host to Triangle at Baobab Stadium, as Harare giants Dynamos face Simba Bhora led by former Dembare coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

At Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn play against a resuscitated Green Fuel.

The Chibuku Super Cup first round action continues Sunday with Bulawayo giants, Highlanders rubbing shoulders with defending champions Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium, while CAPS United are up against Hwange at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

The last match on Sunday will see Herentals having a date with Z·PC Kariba at Mandava Stadium.

The winners of the Chibuku Super Cup will take home US$70 000.

