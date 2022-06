President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open Radnor Mine, a mine in Makaha area, Mutoko.

The opening of the mine dovetails with the government’s drive towards a US$12 billion Mining Industry by 2023, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana.

He says this significantly contributes to the country’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, in Mutoko, President Mnangagwa is also expected to meet local leadership.

Zwnews