Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has warned his supporters to be ready for persecution at the hands of the ruling party ZANU PF which he says is panicking.

“Our competitors are in shock and panic. Those in panic make a lot mistakes.

“They will resort to violence and repression.

“Citizens must be ready for the persecution and torment ahead. We win Big!!”

His comments came a day after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa issued a warning to opposition for allegedly being regime change agents.

Mnangagwa threatened to expel NGOs who would be found dinning with opposition parties in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews