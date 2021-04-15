President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Mashonaland Central Province, where he is launching the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program 2(ERRP2) at the newly completed Karanda Bridge.

Karanda Bridge is 180 meters long and crosses over Ruya river. This massively reduces the distance from Bindura to Mt Darwin using Rushinga Road.

This critical project is expected to open new possibilities for the community which is seasonally cut off from key facilities when Ruya is in flood.

The Bridge was constructed by the District Development Fund, which is under the Office of the President and Cabinet. The long stalled, project took off in earnest under the Second Republic until its completion. The fast-flowing Ruya River was quite a barrier until this bridge’s completion.

In his Briefing Remarks, the President recognized that pivotal role of Mashonaland Central in the launch of the National Liberation Struggle, because of its historical role, he added that government is set to prioritize projects in the Province, principally modern, well-equipped schools to bring up the Province.

The President got to know that about five wards in Rushinga received below-normal rainfall, and thus in need of support. Meanwhile, Semwa Dam is under construction and will change the fortunes of Chesa. Another Dam, Mavhuradonha is set to begin, thus bringing water security to a traditionally dry Province.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said all these projects apart, the government is developing Kanyemba as a major growth corridor. Muzarabani will soon feature on the global map as an oil producing site for Zimbabwe.

“In a broader national context, the particular bias of the National Leadership towards these historically neglected areas reveals a deliberate plan to change the fortunes of these outlying areas which have all the endowments for dramatic take off,” he said via his Twitter, under ghost name Jamwanda.

Apparently, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is expected to tar 17 km of the road leading to Karanda Hospital.

The Ministry has been tasked to restore all roads back to serviceability. Already, $1bn has been released to the Ministry under an emergency programme to restore roads and related infrastructure in the country.

-Zwnews