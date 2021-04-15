Photo for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Waterfalls, Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred on the 10th of April 2021 in a bushy area at Retreat Farm.

The police say the victim (24) was struck on the forehead with a stone by three unknown suspects in an attempt to rescue his girlfriend who had been attacked by the same assailants, adding that investigations are currently in progress.

In another unrelated incident, four children died due to an inferno at Machaka Village, Chief Nerutanga, Buhera on 12 April 2021.

According to police, the victims and their mother were sleeping in a hut before discovering that their hut was on fire at about 2100 hrs.

Only the mother survived as two minors were burnt to death and the other two victims died upon admission at Murambinda hospital.

-Zwnews