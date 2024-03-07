President Mnangagwa commissions Zimbabwe Optic Fibre Network Project in Somabula

Image-Zbc

Today President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will commission the 1500-kilometre long Bandwidth and Cloud Services (BCS) Zimbabwe Optic Fibre Network Project in Somabula.

This state-of-the-art network provides the opportunity to connect communities, businesses, and Government entities in a seamless digital ecosystem.

It is set to revolutionize internet connectivity in Zimbabwe, offering tangible benefits to local internet users by improving speed, reliability, and accessibility.

The BCS Group Limited in Africa has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge bandwidth and cloud services to enhance connectivity and digital infrastructure across the African Continent.

It provides connectivity solutions and metro fibre across 15 countries in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa, has made remarkable strides in advancing technology and internet access.

The BCS Group Limited went into partnership with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and other stakeholders to bring the Zimbabwe Optic Fibre Network Project to fruition.

Over the one-year period since the commencement of the deployment of the optic fiber network, BCS has created a partner value chain cutting across different services in the supply chain including the banking and finance, telecommunications, security, railway and transport and tourism in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews