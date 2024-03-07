CCC recalls Tshabangu linked senators

Compromised opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has recalled senators and proportional representatives sworn in two days ago.

The party’s committee has written to Senate President Mabel Chinomona asking her to remove them, the same way they did to their recalled elected predecessors.

The committee no longer has within its ranks secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu whom it says has now been suspended.

However, Tshabangu was also sworn in as a senator two days ago.

He received an applause from Zanu PF senators, with Chinomona appearing pleased with him.

Tshabangu has given Zanu PF a two-thirds parliamentary majority in the National Assembly (Lower House) on a silver platter.

However, the ruling party does not have a two-thirds majority in senate.

But it can now easily mobilise an overall two-thirds majority to change the constitution the way it pleases for its political agendas.

The move present a litmus test to Chinomona and relevant institutions given the precedent – to remove them in line with what they did to then Nelson Chamisa-led party with help from parliament, judiciary and the executive, as well as Zanu PF and state security.

The arbitrary recalls committee comprises Dingilizwe Tshuma, former legislator for Entumbane-Njube constituency in Bulawayo as chair; Albert Mhlanga (ex-Pumula MP, Bualwayo deputy mayor and deputy chair deputy); the suspended Tshabangu (secretary-general); Khaliphani Phugeni (information); Sikhululekile Moyo (interim chairperson for women); Nomvula Mguni (ex-proportional representation MP), Mbuso Siso (treasurer) and Benoni Ncube (youth).

Newshawks