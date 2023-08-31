President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today commission the Sabi Star Mine Lithium Floatation Plant in Buhera, Manicaland.

During the construction stage, the Project employed over 1000 employees mainly from the local communities. Currently there are 450 employees on site.

Construction of a 15 MW thermal power plant to supply power for all operations at the mine is now 40 % complete.

The Sabi Star lithium-tantalum project is located in the Sabi Star mine area in eastern Zimbabwe, under the jurisdiction of Manicaland Province, 180km northwest to Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, road distance 240km, east to Manicaran provincial capital Mutare 60km, there are a number of rough roads within the mining rights area, railway and highway are accessible from northeast Harare mining area to Mozambique Beira port (mining area to Beira port direct distance 300km).

The Government of Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eagle Canyon International Group and Pacific Goal Investments in September 2022 for the establishment of a Lithium Mine and Processing Plant in Buhera, Manicaland Province.

The project has now been completed.

The project objective is the construction and operation of a 1 million tonnes Spodumene mine and 3,000 tonnes per day processing plant capable of producing 5.5 % Spodumene concentrate.

The Sabi Star lithium-tantalum project has 40 mining rights licenses for rare metal blocks with a total area of 2,637 hectares. Five mining rights blocks with an average grade of Li2O of 1.98% have been proved.

The other 35 mining rights are planned to be explored simultaneously. Sabi Star lithium-tantalum project is designed to produce 900,000 tons of raw ore per year, equivalent to about 200,000 tons of lithium concentrate, which has been put into operation in May 2023.

