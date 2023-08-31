Jailed socialite “Mai TT” real name Fellistas Murata’s trial in a case where she is accused of swindling a Harare businesswoman of US$10 000 was in a false start after the matter was postponed to the 29th of September 2023.

The State’s key witness recently gave birth and could not attend court.

Mai TT was convicted after the court heard that sometime in September 2022, in Harare, Murata unlawfully and intentionally misrepresented to Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of US$10 000 for her business venture.

She promised to give Mhuka a Mercedes Benz vehicle as surety for the loan which she undertook to pay back by November 30 last year.

She, however, did this while aware that the vehicle did not belong to her.

Zwnews