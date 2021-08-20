President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning capacitating the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as he commissions vehicles.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“This morning His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is capacitating the Police Zimbabwe,” he says.

Mangwana warns criminals saying they automatically been put on notice.

The vehicles to be commissioned are expected to go a long way in enabling police to combat crimes.

Over the years, police have been complaining that they were incapacitated to be able to respond to crime reports on time.

In some instances, complaints would be requested to bring the suspects to police stations, with police saying they don’t have vehicles to go and attend or make arrests.

