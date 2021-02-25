President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned the Nyamandlovu Aquifer water project, a development which is expected to enhance water supply in Bulawayo.

Earlier on, he presided over the ground breaking of the Gwayi Shangani pipeline that will pump water to Bulawayo under the national Zambezi water project.

This marked another milestone achievement by the government as it moves to find a lasting solution to Bulawayo’s perennial water crisis and transform the lives of residents who over the years had to contend with tight water rationing.

President Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo yesterday evening ahead of the Gwayi-Shangani pipeline construction groundbreaking ceremony as well as the commissioning of the Epping Forest boreholes in Nyamandlovu.

Bulawayo has since 2019 been grappling with probably its worst water shortage in history largely due to the effects of climate change and depleting water levels at its supply dams located in drier Matabeleland South province.

Epping Forest water in Nyamandlovu is one of the key water projects undertaken by Government to address critical water challenges in Bulawayo.

Following the drilling and rehabilitation of 20 boreholes by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer to augment water supply in Bulawayo and other interventions, the city is expected to regain its status as the country’s industrial hub.

-State Media