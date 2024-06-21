Image- Exodus and Company

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to officially open Phase Two of Madokero Shopping Mall and Madokero Creek Housing Complex.

The two developments, are owned by the Public Service Pension Fund, align with Vision 2030 to improve retirement prospects for public servants.

This is a mixed use and integrated housing development on 202 hectares.

The project comprises of 1700 housing units, 30 industrial stands, a regional commercial centre, a medical centre, 5 schools and many other social amenities provisions.

Zwnews