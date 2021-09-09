President Emmerson Mnangagwa is commissioning 50 buses this afternoon.
The buses augment the current fleet which is servicing the inter and intra city routes.
The government says more buses are expected before the end of the year.
This is the 6th commissioning of buses this year.
Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa urged all Zimbabweans to join him as he works to bring development without leaving anyone behind.
Apparently, ZUPCO has been failing to cope with demand for transport resulting in many getting stranded during peak hours.
