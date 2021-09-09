Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case which occurred on 07/09/21 at 15 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road.

Four suspects, who were armed with machetes and an unidentified pistol, robbed a couple US$32 078 cash.

The police says the couple was travelling to Harare after being sent by a Harare based company to collect the money from a sister company in Belmont, Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, in another case police in Muzarabani are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 08/09/21 at Chimoio Business Centre.

Ten suspects attacked a security guard who was manning a cotton buying centre, before stealing 53 bales of cotton.

Police say investigations are in progress.

Zwnews